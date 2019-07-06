Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Market Value Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 76.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 12,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,126 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.76M market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 15,411 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0% or 40,446 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 113,703 shares. Northern owns 41,209 shares. 755,000 are held by Teton. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 575,925 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 1.22 million shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc reported 20,192 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 505,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Mngmt New York reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 5,500 shares. 78,237 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L bought 5,000 shares worth $11,550.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Essex Services owns 48,763 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 14.75M shares or 4.47% of their US portfolio. Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,669 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hennessy owns 155,200 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,298 shares. 19,888 are held by Savant Cap Ltd Liability Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 368,890 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 4,400 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp invested in 29,226 shares or 0.66% of the stock. London Of Virginia reported 4.48M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Company reported 10,572 shares stake. Northstar Gp Inc Inc invested in 0.18% or 7,153 shares. Alley Lc invested 1.87% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 17,130 shares to 178,771 shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 168,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,757 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

