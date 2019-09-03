Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Cut Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $719,033 as Stock Value Declined; Proxima Capital Management Raised Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by $577,500

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 17,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 683,783 shares to 698,201 shares, valued at $22.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 49,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has 652,125 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 923,821 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 153,459 shares. Exchange Management Inc holds 0.11% or 6,805 shares in its portfolio. 18,500 are held by Cap International Inc Ca. Fiera reported 6,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Co stated it has 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sabal Trust Com reported 2.81% stake. Athena Capital Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,363 shares. Dt Inv Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 94,582 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Cap Advisors Lc reported 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oregon-based Vision Mgmt has invested 1.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 78,504 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 272,551 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,395 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.