Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding as Share Price Rose; Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Lifted Its Holding by $847,401

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 1.36 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel as Treatment Options for Patients With Breast Cancer Brain Metastases; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q REV. $5.70B, EST. $5.52B; 27/04/2018 – Roche’s Perjeta Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 8,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 177,430 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96M, down from 185,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 6.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $103.40 million activity. 426 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Bancshares holds 1,750 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri stated it has 31,437 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 13,173 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt owns 1.45% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 10,702 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 837,512 shares. Asset invested in 0.22% or 13,417 shares. Coldstream Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 5,077 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 673,238 shares. 12,261 were accumulated by Boys Arnold Comm Incorporated. Numerixs Inv holds 0.68% or 39,234 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap has 29,447 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares owns 10,289 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Azimuth Management Ltd owns 78,949 shares. Marietta Investment Ltd Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,571 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.59% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 513,061 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Lc reported 5,124 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Natixis stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advantage Inc reported 65,821 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. Peoples Financial Service Corp stated it has 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brandes Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Forbes J M And Co Llp has 2.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bbva Compass Natl Bank invested in 0.6% or 86,295 shares. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept owns 14,987 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Family Tru holds 38,717 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 2,384 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,023 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intact Invest Mngmt has 2,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

