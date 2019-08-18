Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Boosted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding; Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc acquired 12,598 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 404,314 shares with $21.51 million value, up from 391,716 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $62.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.53, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 29 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 19 sold and decreased stock positions in Citizens & Northern Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.53 million shares, down from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Citizens & Northern Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 19 New Position: 10.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $87,463 activity.

The stock increased 2.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 8,624 shares traded. Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) has declined 5.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC); 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate clients in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company has market cap of $332.62 million. The firm offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured Repo Sweep accounts. It has a 15.38 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Citizens & Northern Corp holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation for 253,155 shares. Park Circle Co owns 40,000 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 42,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,060 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 30,179 shares to 272,953 valued at $21.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 38,584 shares and now owns 2,495 shares. Ishares Inc (EPP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). South State Corporation has 1.57% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 286,734 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap Inc has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 0.54% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 179,747 shares. Btim holds 0.07% or 99,526 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 317,259 shares. Nottingham stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 808,318 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cambridge Fincl invested in 123,059 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 1.64M shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.27% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 339,700 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 15,160 shares.

