Polaris Wealth Advisers Decreased Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) by $499,432; Havens Advisors Increases Position in Red Hat (RHT)

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 23,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 26,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83 million shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 683,783 shares to 698,201 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steadfast Limited Partnership accumulated 856,469 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dsam Ptnrs (London) owns 133,209 shares. Davenport & Ltd Com stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,042 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 323 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 13,358 shares. First Personal Financial invested in 0.02% or 368 shares. Arrow owns 100 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Llc has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 106,671 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,866 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 7,938 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 1,374 shares. Bamco Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 41,811 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 16,225 shares. Hills State Bank Com accumulated 0.85% or 17,297 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 224 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 53,100 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 119,907 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 2,541 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 21,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Msd Partners LP reported 180,000 shares. Franklin Resources holds 2.94M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

