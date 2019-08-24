Polaris Wealth Advisers Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Macquarie Group LTD Boosted Boise Cascade Co Del (BCC) Stake

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 21.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 1,244 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 4,443 shares with $1.63 million value, down from 5,687 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $127.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Boise Cascade Co Del (BCC) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 133,857 shares as Boise Cascade Co Del (BCC)’s stock declined 2.60%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1.80 million shares with $48.20M value, up from 1.67 million last quarter. Boise Cascade Co Del now has $1.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 202,925 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 29/03/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50/SHR; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – STRONG COMMODITY PRICES PROVIDED NOTABLE TAILWINDS TO FINANCIAL RESULTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Boise Cascade Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCC); 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes; 03/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE BUYING ASSETS OF NORMAN DISTRIBUTION; NO TERMS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes; 11/04/2018 – BCC SAYS CASE FOR BANK OF ENGLAND TO RAISE INTEREST RATES FURTHER “IS LIMITED AT BEST”; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees Seasonally Stronger Sales Volumes in 2Q, 3Q

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Da Davidson reported 9,219 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 120,093 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors has 2,918 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 738 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,100 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Oakworth Capital reported 77 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0.05% stake. 629 were accumulated by Duncker Streett & Company. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co reported 85 shares stake. Washington Trust Bancorp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 567 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management invested in 3 shares. 3,517 are owned by Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 2,992 were accumulated by Northeast Inv Mgmt.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 43.48% above currents $291.44 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $450 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $470 target.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 shares were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L, worth $2.00M on Thursday, August 8.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 12,665 shares to 19,596 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 2,238 shares and now owns 5,207 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 4,800 shares to 9,350 valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) stake by 2.25 million shares and now owns 4.75 million shares. State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) was reduced too.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,932 activity. Shares for $80,932 were bought by MATULA KRISTOPHER J on Thursday, May 30.