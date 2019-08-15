Polaris Wealth Advisers Decreased By $25.08 Million Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Sentiment Is 1.41

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 98.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 136,291 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 1,965 shares with $363,000 value, down from 138,256 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $49.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $178.46. About 1.37M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 72 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 51 sold and decreased stock positions in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 22.87 million shares, down from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ethan Allen Interiors Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 35 Increased: 46 New Position: 26.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 68,647 shares to 278,103 valued at $38.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 12,598 shares and now owns 404,314 shares. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) was raised too.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,437 are held by Dorsey & Whitney Tru Com Limited Liability. Ftb stated it has 8,723 shares. Sns Fin Grp Limited Liability accumulated 1,691 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 22,986 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 1.48% or 74,048 shares. 6,360 are held by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Homrich Berg reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Telemus Limited Com owns 5,344 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 3.35M shares. Kessler Invest Gru Limited has 368 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Weiss Asset Lp has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). F&V Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 1,649 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wade G W stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 14.42% above currents $178.46 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.49 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s (NYSE:ETH) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China pain for Ethan Allen – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ethan Allen Interiors Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) CEO Farooq Kathwari on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 418,337 shares traded or 51.70% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – WHOLESALE SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO $118.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Issues Including Marketing Costs Will Hurt 3Q Results; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; EST. 16C

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for 100,853 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 144,788 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 291,975 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,688 shares.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $471.92 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 18.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.