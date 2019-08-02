Polaris Wealth Advisers Continues to Hold Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Bb&T Securities Has Upped Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake by $1.16 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1081.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 12,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,047 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 1,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $295.95. About 234,496 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 8,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 151,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.70 million, up from 143,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $150.5. About 94,156 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sigma Planning holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 6,040 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 99,327 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.05% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.02% or 88,932 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Co has 1,155 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Com holds 0.28% or 7,406 shares. 800 were accumulated by Harding Loevner L P. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 27,700 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp reported 1,500 shares. First City Cap Mngmt has invested 1.39% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Westpac Banking has 30,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&R Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0.85% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 14,500 shares valued at $1.99M was made by Hartnett John R. on Tuesday, February 5.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 79,631 shares to 374,992 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 275,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,388 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

