Polaris Wealth Advisers Boosted Its Stake in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $1.13 Million; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Caprock Group Cut by $977,242 Its Holding

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 97.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 8,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $147.54. About 880,744 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 5,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 10,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,241 shares to 366,618 shares, valued at $55.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap stated it has 9,474 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 83,934 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.2% or 239,526 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability accumulated 5,228 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 12,817 shares. Btr Management accumulated 5,252 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 2.02 million shares. Phocas reported 700 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp New York has 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 19,959 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 104,317 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Welch Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sandy Spring Retail Bank accumulated 21,921 shares. 10,705 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 322,181 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 883,221 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt, Kansas-based fund reported 3,727 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 17,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Advisers Ltd Llc owns 11,331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 0.15% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 16,823 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 21,167 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.07% or 4,023 shares in its portfolio. 19,489 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 706,176 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Ltd holds 99,394 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

