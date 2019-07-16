Polaris Wealth Advisers Boosted Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding; Jet Capital Investors LP Holding In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Increased

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $144.4. About 4.27M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 154.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 4,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 3,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $151.41. About 417,485 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,064 shares to 23,619 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,843 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Management LP has invested 4.28% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Sterling Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Ashfield Capital Ptnrs has 0.16% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 11,312 shares. 32,974 are owned by Cornercap Counsel. Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 3,302 shares. 418 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 17,923 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 25,300 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust Tru invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Vermont-based Communication Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 43,097 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.12% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 178 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Midas Mngmt has invested 1.14% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares to 740,395 shares, valued at $30.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 80,859 shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 285 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi accumulated 2,162 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 122,000 shares or 2.24% of the stock. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 61,305 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullinan Assoc accumulated 142,657 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.23% or 18,170 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,000 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 20,992 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Management reported 12,585 shares stake. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 107,370 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancorporation owns 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,482 shares. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,915 shares.

