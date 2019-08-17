Polaris Wealth Advisers Boosted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding By $658,580; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut General Elec Co (GE) Position

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 182.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc acquired 12,665 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 19,596 shares with $1.02M value, up from 6,931 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 4.23 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased General Elec Co (GE) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 44,366 shares as General Elec Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 251,083 shares with $2.51M value, down from 295,449 last quarter. General Elec Co now has $76.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 07/05/2018 – GE & ALTAIR SIGN PACT FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF GE’S FLOW S

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 19.45% above currents $8.79 stock price. General Electric had 37 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, March 4. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Johnson Controls Intl Plc stake by 9,297 shares to 295,825 valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 10,554 shares and now owns 177,495 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advsr Llc holds 0.06% or 95,313 shares in its portfolio. Amg Natl Trust Bank & Trust reported 25,765 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 13.97 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Barry Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 14,132 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 55,104 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 538,986 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.44% or 26.53M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nuwave Inv Mgmt stated it has 2,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chatham Cap Group invested in 0.04% or 14,279 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 195,503 shares. Mairs And Pwr accumulated 0.02% or 150,791 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Communication reported 0.36% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 16,119 are owned by Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Stock Bears Are Grasping at Straws – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Delta, Virgin Atlantic To Expand Cargo Network Between U.S. And U.K. – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: California Emissions Decline As Car, Truck Pollution Rises – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,672 shares to 3,046 valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 30,179 shares and now owns 272,953 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 509 shares in its portfolio. Jnba reported 853 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 172,479 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 411 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 99,500 shares. Payden And Rygel invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0% or 810 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests, Korea-based fund reported 51,140 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.89% or 59,333 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 46.51 million shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 2.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 100,383 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 65,120 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 222 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 12,284 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $324,598 was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.47% above currents $58.04 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $70 target. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DAL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.