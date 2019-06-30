Polaris Venture Management Company Trimmed Position in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) by $5.96 Million; As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Value Rose, Wellington Shields & Company Has Cut Stake by $320,000

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 1.41 million shares traded or 86.50% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 2.41 million shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru stated it has 38,679 shares. 683 Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.63% or 395,000 shares in its portfolio. Redmile Group Ltd Liability Com reported 10.36M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 0.01% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1,425 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 65,587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment Rech invested in 645 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 121,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 105,660 shares. Westfield Cap Co Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 893,425 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.97 million shares. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 34,577 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 120,954 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 19,300 shares.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. 25,000 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares with value of $400,000 were sold by TAHL CINDY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,665 are held by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Banbury Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.45% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.14% or 10,985 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,940 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 216,773 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 63,665 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,164 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Becker Cap Management holds 0.01% or 3,270 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.20M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs invested in 107,637 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Since December 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.09 million activity. Lagano Roxanne had sold 2,000 shares worth $170,600 on Monday, December 31.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 34.60 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16,355 shares to 110,115 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.