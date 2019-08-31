Polaris Venture Management Company Trimmed Its Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stake by $5.96 Million; Stock Value Rose; Artal Group Sa Has Trimmed Its Stake in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) as Share Price Rose

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 257,134 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 32,548 were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 869,789 shares. Blume Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 65,587 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 32,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 2.72 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). James Invest Research Inc holds 0% or 645 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com stated it has 79,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.61 million shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 1.97M shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 454,275 shares to 979,275 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Sa owns 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 44,000 shares. Delphi Management Inc Ma holds 0.52% or 20,202 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 755,310 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Country Bancorporation owns 328 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 619,694 shares. Naples Global Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 12,708 shares. 257,766 are held by Kempner Capital Management Incorporated. Clean Yield stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stock Yards Commercial Bank Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Asset Management Inc invested in 3.6% or 732,176 shares. Cv Starr And Trust has invested 1.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Co owns 43,256 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cahill Financial Advsr invested in 9,396 shares.

