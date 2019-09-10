Polaris Venture Management Company Position in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; As Hasbro (HAS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 23,905 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $116.17. About 77,205 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DOESN’T EXPECT MORE MATERIAL EXPENSES FROM TOYS R US; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 33,339 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 711,122 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Stifel owns 85,039 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 26,883 shares. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A owns 63,763 shares. Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cincinnati Casualty has invested 2.97% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 25,947 shares. 968 were accumulated by Synovus. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Lafayette Inc stated it has 62,652 shares. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks reported 7,150 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc holds 31,030 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 328 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 18,704 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 672 shares to 17,363 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $271.63 million for 13.26 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 3.20M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 28,513 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd Com. Geode Capital Ltd Llc owns 790,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.61 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 267,453 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 250,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Rech invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Polaris Venture Mgmt Com V Ltd Liability reported 1.47 million shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs stated it has 10,860 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 19,300 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 121,343 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 21,601 shares.

