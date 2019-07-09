Polaris Venture Management Company Position in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Has Cut by $5.96 Million; Washington Trust Company Stake In Universal Display (OLED) Was Lifted

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 263,416 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,711 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 71,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $190.91. About 293,165 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA) by 76,494 shares to 300,305 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,042 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity. Shares for $400,000 were sold by TAHL CINDY on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.