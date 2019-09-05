Polaris Venture Management Company Lowered Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stake as Share Value Rose; Home Bancshares (HOMB) Valuation Rose While Barr E S & Co Increased Holding by $1.75 Million

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 462,545 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 103,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 236,391 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.06% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 111,444 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sabal holds 0.04% or 26,586 shares. King Luther Capital Management owns 739,612 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Limited Liability Company owns 24,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Olstein LP stated it has 85,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 91,471 shares. Davis Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 700,000 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 14,670 shares. Mesirow Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.21% or 76,880 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) or 132,976 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 32,500 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 15,096 shares to 213,797 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,970 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

