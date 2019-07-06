Polaris Venture Management Company Holding in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Cut by $5.96 Million as Stock Rose; Medical Pptys Tr Com (MPW) Share Price Declined While Reinhart Partners Upped Position by $619,002

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Tr Inc Com (MPW) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 34,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 122,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 1.66 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 684,698 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 13,869 shares to 510,473 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com by 19,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,439 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 249,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% or 24,758 shares. 144,110 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% or 15,275 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 189,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 45,619 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Llc stated it has 18,336 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 102,249 shares. Blair William Il holds 14,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 55,712 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability has 72,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 157,900 are held by Doheny Asset Ca. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 38,784 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 0% or 32,548 shares. Franklin Resources Inc owns 0.03% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 3.20 million shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Voya Inv Limited Liability holds 0% or 25,112 shares in its portfolio. 54,816 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Nuveen Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). American Gp Inc accumulated 38,679 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 7.05M are held by Fmr Limited Liability. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 93,549 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Boston Advsr Lc owns 39,770 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated Inc owns 10,860 shares.