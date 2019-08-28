Polaris Venture Management Company Has Cut Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Position by $5.96 Million; Share Price Rose; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holder First Republic Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $3.38 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 18,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 123,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, up from 105,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $145.47. About 1.75 million shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.19% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 900,849 shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,425 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 25,112 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 1.25M shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 17,330 shares. 645 were accumulated by James Inv Incorporated. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 14,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 80,220 shares. Farallon Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.50M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Pnc Financial Grp stated it has 10,860 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc reported 0.06% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 20,000 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Franklin Resource has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.05% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fate Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Foundational US Patent Covering iPSC-derived CAR T Cells – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Whole Lot of Corporate Bonds on The Cheap With This Vanguard ETF – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Surges: Stock Moves 6.8% Higher – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) CEO Scott Wolchko on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon Property Group: Uncertainty Over Expiring Leases Adds To Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analyzing Seritage Growth Properties’ Public Comps – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 14,055 shares to 87,035 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 184,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc has 3,524 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 590 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 144,918 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs holds 3.76M shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc owns 0.21% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,030 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.15% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). First Merchants Corporation owns 5,735 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% or 122,621 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Jnba Advsrs owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.4% or 37,604 shares. 12,076 were accumulated by Alps Advisors.