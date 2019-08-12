Polaris Venture Management Company Cut Its Stake in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) by $5.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shares Rose, Harvey Partners Has Increased Holding

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 67,681 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company's stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 650,489 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artal Grp Sa stated it has 1.80M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 140,885 shares. Polaris Venture Management V Limited Liability Com holds 21.65% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 1.47 million shares.

