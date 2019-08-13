Polaris Venture Management Company Cut Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holding by $5.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Coe Capital Management Llc

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 573,534 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock: Patience, Grasshopper – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,946 were accumulated by Lathrop Investment Management. Bbr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.44% or 58,446 shares. Pggm Invs holds 2.03M shares. Kj Harrison & Prns stated it has 51,638 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 9.94 million shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intrust Bancorporation Na accumulated 40,082 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp holds 0.04% or 7,132 shares. Financial Counselors owns 322,615 shares. American Rech And has 39,078 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Company has invested 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Ocean Ltd Co reported 4,169 shares. Burns J W & New York owns 105,328 shares. Lincluden Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 307 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,445 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Affimed: Put This Company On Your Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FATE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank invested in 94,000 shares. 1.80 million were reported by Artal Gp Sa. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 749,372 shares. Franklin Resource has 0.03% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 3.20M shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 54,816 shares. Blume Mngmt accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0% or 2.60 million shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% or 140,885 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10 shares. Amer Int Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 38,679 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 1.61 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 121,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Invest Research accumulated 645 shares.