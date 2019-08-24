Polaris (PII) to pay $0.61 on Sep 16, 2019; Ashford Capital Management Cut Its American Software (AMSWA) Holding

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased American Software Inc. (AMSWA) stake by 60.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s stock rose 2.07%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 64,600 shares with $772,000 value, down from 165,600 last quarter. American Software Inc. now has $433.97M valuation. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 54,150 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The firm four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity. FARR KEVIN M bought 1,125 shares worth $99,660.

Among 7 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries has $125 highest and $9900 lowest target. $113.14’s average target is 45.89% above currents $77.55 stock price. Polaris Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 8. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 21 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Polaris Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 7,573 shares. Earnest holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 28 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,338 shares. Orrstown Inc has invested 0.06% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 48 are held by C M Bidwell Associate Limited. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 4,576 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Valley National Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 3,328 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 74,595 shares. Millennium Management Lc stated it has 153,502 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 6,557 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 196,100 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Natixis Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Vanguard Gp invested in 0.02% or 5.95M shares.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57M for 69.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc stake by 65,417 shares to 94,272 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 2,770 shares and now owns 102,589 shares. Healthequity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) was raised too.