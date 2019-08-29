Polaris (PII) to pay $0.61 on Sep 16, 2019; Amarin Plc – American Depositary Share (AMRN) SI Decreased By 0.09%

Amarin Corporation Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. AMRN’s SI was 25.22 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 25.24 million shares previously. With 6.60 million avg volume, 4 days are for Amarin Corporation Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s short sellers to cover AMRN’s short positions. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 4.43 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides

Polaris Inc (NYSE:PII) is expected to pay $0.61 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:PII) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.61 dividend. Polaris Inc’s current price of $79.15 translates into 0.77% yield. Polaris Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 366,812 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Polaris Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 30,439 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). City Holding reported 55 shares. 180,479 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 8,664 are held by Private Advisor Gp Lc. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 579,920 were accumulated by Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Gemmer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 103 shares. Hilltop Hldg reported 4,209 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Advisers Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Among 7 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries has $125 highest and $9900 lowest target. $113.14’s average target is 42.94% above currents $79.15 stock price. Polaris Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 21.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. The firm four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It has a 15.29 P/E ratio. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Pays A 0.8% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Polaris (NYSE:PII) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Polaris Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada – Financial Post” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries (PII) option implied volatility flat as shares at lower end of range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin has $51 highest and $27 lowest target. $35.75’s average target is 137.23% above currents $15.07 stock price. Amarin had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19. Jefferies maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $30 target. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 15.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Amarin Corporation plc shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 214,768 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Northern Trust Corporation owns 138,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 67,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Consonance Capital Ltd Partnership holds 14.4% or 10.99 million shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Grp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 500 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 109,557 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 11,985 shares. Apis Capital Advisors Ltd owns 28.21% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 1.13M shares. 12,850 were accumulated by National Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 125,225 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 5,900 shares. New York-based Prelude Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The Vermont-based Birchview Capital Lp has invested 0.77% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).