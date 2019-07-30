Polaris Industries (PII) Position Raised by Southernsun Asset Management Llc; Rr Advisors Boosted Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $8.87 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 7.32M shares traded or 103.07% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 794,771 shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M CASH; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd owns 59,943 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 16,000 shares. Parsec Fincl holds 0.03% or 14,424 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 57,607 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hendley Inc has 0.93% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bokf Na stated it has 79,944 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amer Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 8,006 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc accumulated 908,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Welch Group Inc Limited Company stated it has 43,359 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Ltd Company owns 0.29% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 166,937 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). North Amer Mngmt Corporation reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $47.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 2,050 shares or 0% of the stock. 204,528 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.03% or 35,416 shares. 16,079 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0.01% or 25,778 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 6,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management holds 0.5% or 15,169 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Rice Hall James Assoc Lc accumulated 63,551 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 2,079 are owned by Asset Management. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Massmutual Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,828 shares. 65,393 are held by Horan. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 77,364 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 28,973 shares to 4.43 million shares, valued at $79.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 94,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,932 shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.