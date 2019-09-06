Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Valuation Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Cut Position by $2.25 Million; Warburg Pincus Has Lowered Its Holding in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) as Market Value Declined

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 1.92M shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 1.98M shares traded or 190.64% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.43M for 12.86 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warburg Pincus Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.79 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 496 shares or 0% of all its holdings.