Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Price Rose While Csu Producer Resources Has Decreased Position; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Raised by Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 454,509 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 587,942 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 138,912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 229,020 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 3,775 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 25,772 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd accumulated 11,205 shares. State Street reported 5.23 million shares. Charles Schwab Management invested in 465,330 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Matthew 25 owns 220,000 shares for 6.93% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce invested in 3,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 18,748 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Gp L P, Illinois-based fund reported 106,200 shares. Community National Bank Na has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 223,826 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust holds 46,231 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 27,110 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 12.02 million shares. Girard Prtn invested in 0.74% or 22,736 shares. Chatham Capital Gp accumulated 15,185 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.25% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Federated Pa holds 274,235 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Liability holds 7,290 shares. Alethea Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 2,455 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Huntington Bancshares has invested 0.74% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Allstate accumulated 19,796 shares. First American Bank has invested 0.18% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 6,652 were accumulated by Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Llc. Moreover, Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 0.88% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 37,955 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.