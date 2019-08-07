Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Price Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Decreased Position; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Position in Kellogg Co (K) Has Lowered as Stock Declined

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.63. About 197,290 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q NET INCOME 686.1M RUPEES

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 1.90M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman accumulated 108,800 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa holds 0.12% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 24,220 shares. Oppenheimer & Comm reported 4,857 shares. Bennicas Assoc, a California-based fund reported 22,100 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Limited holds 0.5% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 344,714 shares. 735,903 are held by Parametric Limited Company. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 34,233 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Capital Advisors Llc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Stoneridge Prtnrs Lc has 1.24% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 2,268 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,950 shares. Cleararc Cap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 96,332 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.19M for 14.16 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.