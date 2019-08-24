Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake; Torchmark (TMK) Shares Rose While Victory Capital Management Has Decreased by $7.87 Million Its Stake

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 690,183 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 97,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 293,629 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06M, down from 390,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 3,580 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd owns 5,273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 69,363 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Raymond James Ser Advsrs holds 62,880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 230,373 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0.01% or 9,717 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 20,400 shares. State Bank reported 4,227 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 180,479 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5,000 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 320,585 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 12.12 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6,473 shares to 47,450 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 64,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0% or 12,267 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 6,318 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 16,991 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 423,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 23,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Quantitative Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt owns 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 40 shares. Colony Group Lc has 0.08% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 227,854 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Sumitomo Life Communication reported 0.17% stake. Sandy Spring National Bank accumulated 375 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.41% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 102,074 shares.