Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Shares Rose While Csu Producer Resources Has Trimmed Its Position by $960,500; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $352,440 as Stock Rose

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 528,420 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $96.40M for 12.65 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 10,095 shares. 12,816 were reported by Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd. 229,020 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Boston Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 230,373 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 204,528 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications New York invested in 0.02% or 46,201 shares. 200 were reported by Csu Producer Resource. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 33,874 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 215,766 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Da Davidson Com invested in 0.02% or 12,081 shares. Sei Invs Co invested in 1,603 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a West Virginia-based fund reported 460 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fragasso holds 0.09% or 233 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset Research & Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.31% stake. Maryland-based Ithaka Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 7.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 901 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And holds 6.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,244 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 35,981 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Fagan Associate Inc holds 0.5% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Lc reported 4.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Epoch Investment Prtnrs accumulated 4,076 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atria Investments Lc accumulated 2,911 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 0.02% or 3,137 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.25% or 70,959 shares. Thornburg Mngmt has 21,757 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

