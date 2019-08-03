Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Shares Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Cut Its Holding by $2.25 Million; Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding by $20.77 Million as Market Value Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 335,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7.85M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.41 million, down from 8.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 567,963 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q NET INCOME 686.1M RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int has 0.04% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 78,692 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amg Funds Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,058 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 10,502 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 1.29 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Assetmark accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,476 shares. Matthew 25 Corporation owns 220,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc owns 103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S&T Fincl Bank Pa owns 74,921 shares. Prudential Pcl invested in 57,166 shares. 22,111 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Com.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 14.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.53% or 2.33 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 734,710 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 758,688 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md owns 21,417 shares. Girard Prtnrs accumulated 3,703 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A reported 142,191 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 5,948 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104.79 million shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 1.27 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 3.63M shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,687 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 56,930 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd holds 76,920 shares. Connable Office has 0.94% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.