Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Shareholder Csu Producer Resources Trimmed Its Stake by $960,500 as Valuation Declined; As Magna Intl (MGA) Valuation Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Cut by $4.14 Million Its Position

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 386,806 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 1.08 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,870 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Goelzer Inv Incorporated reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Amp Cap Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Hightower reported 0% stake. Csu Producer Res stated it has 200 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 15,047 shares. Aperio Grp stated it has 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Jefferies Gp accumulated 5,000 shares. Sei Communication has 1,603 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 19 were accumulated by Glenmede Com Na. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company reported 153,502 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 284,106 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 16,770 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 14.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.