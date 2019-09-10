Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Value Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lowered Position by $2.25 Million; Connors Investor Services Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Increased by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 42,173 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 38,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $257.57. About 1.01 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 569,408 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 0.05% or 229,020 shares. Pettee reported 6,305 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited holds 1.04% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Lc has 58 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment has invested 0.05% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Amer Grp holds 114,662 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 69,846 shares. Moreover, Eastern Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). S&T Bank & Trust Pa invested in 74,921 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.47 million for 13.91 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Polaris Slingshot Partners with the Florida Gators Offering Fans a Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Experience the â€œUltimate Joyrideâ€ During the Gator Walk – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Polaris (PII) Article in NYT is Mainly Based on Past Events, Quality/Recalls in Piece Are Behind, May Re-Stoke Reputational Harm – Bloomberg, Citing Suntrust – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Polaris News: PII Stock Down on NYTâ€™s â€˜Fieryâ€™ RZR Review – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 42% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada – Financial Post” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13,317 shares to 48,763 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,898 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Camarda Advisors Limited Co holds 12 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thomasville Fincl Bank reported 1,583 shares. Smithfield invested in 0.2% or 7,237 shares. Millennium Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westchester Mngmt accumulated 3.94% or 36,876 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 5 shares. Covington Inv Advsr has 12,545 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 2,476 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Communication stated it has 0.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 2,513 are held by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.