Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Value Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake by $2.25 Million; Sadoff Investment Management Cut Its Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $752,350

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.48% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 718,893 shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 19/04/2018 – POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 907,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54M, down from 925,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.87 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 13,926 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Advsr Inc holds 62,880 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 867 shares. Coldstream Capital Management Inc invested in 0.08% or 10,651 shares. C M Bidwell Associate owns 48 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Management Limited has invested 0.05% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Synovus owns 2 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc reported 85 shares stake. Bb&T holds 0.03% or 18,837 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 5.23 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 20,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 284,106 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 13.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.