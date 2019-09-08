Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Market Valuation Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Trimmed by $2.25 Million Its Stake; Mckinley Capital Management Lifted Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake by $17.30 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 2.29 million shares traded or 223.30% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 162.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 402,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 650,577 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, up from 248,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.39M shares traded or 54.82% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,833 shares to 273,931 shares, valued at $38.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,582 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Mngmt holds 0.05% or 6,387 shares. Cincinnati Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 780,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 11,910 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 545,830 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 17,200 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs owns 910 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Group stated it has 114,662 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 3,593 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 162 shares. Boston Ltd Liability holds 5,875 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 878 shares. British Columbia Inv holds 10,857 shares.

