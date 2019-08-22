Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Csu Producer Resources Lowered Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Holding

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 6.16 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 306,137 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 12.92 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,134 shares. The Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 0.81% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Columbia Asset holds 1,325 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 10,949 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And reported 61 shares. 16,911 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 28,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com invested in 87,329 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 5,879 shares. State Street stated it has 5.23M shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 3,593 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mariner Ltd accumulated 5,924 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Incorporated holds 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 6,395 shares. Charter holds 0.7% or 98,453 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,385 shares. 31,244 were reported by Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company. First Mercantile Co accumulated 34,594 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 73,685 were accumulated by Check Cap Mngmt Inc Ca. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 1.06% or 82,152 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 827,002 shares. 187,889 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. Montag A Associate has invested 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 25,720 are held by Management Associates New York. Northside Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,853 shares. S&T National Bank Pa reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chatham Grp Inc reported 8,991 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 4,893 shares.

