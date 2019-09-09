Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Csu Producer Resources Decreased Holding; First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holder Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 1.33M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.96% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 515,789 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris drops after NY Times highlights safety issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Polaris Industries (PII) Channel Checks Point to LSD/MSD Growth – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Polaris (NYSE:PII) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.47 million for 13.62 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.