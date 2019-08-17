Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Trimmed Position by $2.25 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Shares Declined While Hartline Investment Has Raised Holding

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 95.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 32,979 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 16,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 23.19M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 1.63 million shares traded or 142.67% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M CASH; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru reported 19,915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). California Public Employees Retirement reported 138,912 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 440 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us accumulated 0.12% or 134,379 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Earnest Partners Llc accumulated 0% or 28 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 0.74% or 137,203 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 19,715 shares. Moreover, Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.14% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). The Pennsylvania-based Somerset has invested 0.45% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Aviva Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 12.49 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

