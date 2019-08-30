Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lowered Holding by $2.25 Million; Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holder Signalpoint Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $407,696

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 944,193 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 334,690 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.47 million for 12.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,502 are held by Millennium Management Limited Liability Co. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins stated it has 2.75% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 532 were reported by Cls Investments Ltd Liability. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 204,528 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 45 were reported by Mufg Americas Holdg Corp. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated reported 1,950 shares. Orrstown Fincl Inc holds 481 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 150,115 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 465,330 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 284,106 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Private Advisor Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 8,664 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 10,651 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 11,086 shares in its portfolio.