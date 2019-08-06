Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding; As Terex New (TEX) Valuation Declined, Cna Financial Has Boosted by $416,000 Its Position

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 77,142 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 39.93% up from the average. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 750,705 shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 24,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,090 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.30 million activity. $2,305 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by HENRY BRIAN J. The insider SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $12,981. On Friday, June 7 Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 1.60 million shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.33 million for 13.94 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.