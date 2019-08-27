Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake by $2.25 Million; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $20.82 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 72,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 189,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.40 million, up from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $260.99. About 36,580 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.22. About 6,212 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 12.38 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 121,894 shares to 231,038 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 67,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,968 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Call).