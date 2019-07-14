Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake by $2.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mraz Amerine & Associates Upped Its Position in Markel (MKL) by $2.49 Million as Share Price Rose

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 545,759 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,394 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 15,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1113.76. About 32,889 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18,448 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $193,756 was bought by Connell K Bruce. On Friday, March 15 the insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.37M for 13.02 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.