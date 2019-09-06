Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) and Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Recreational Vehicles industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris Industries Inc. 88 0.77 N/A 5.18 18.29 Thor Industries Inc. 59 0.35 N/A 2.51 23.75

Table 1 demonstrates Polaris Industries Inc. and Thor Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Thor Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Polaris Industries Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Polaris Industries Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Polaris Industries Inc. and Thor Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris Industries Inc. 0.00% 36% 7.6% Thor Industries Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Polaris Industries Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Thor Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Polaris Industries Inc. Its rival Thor Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Thor Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Polaris Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. and Thor Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris Industries Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Thor Industries Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Polaris Industries Inc.’s average price target is $113.14, while its potential upside is 35.74%. Thor Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68 average price target and a 44.10% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Thor Industries Inc. appears more favorable than Polaris Industries Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Polaris Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Thor Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Polaris Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Thor Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polaris Industries Inc. -0.37% 4.98% -3.35% 11.93% -8.74% 23.46% Thor Industries Inc. 0.46% 2.85% -7.91% -8.67% -36.9% 14.62%

For the past year Polaris Industries Inc. was more bullish than Thor Industries Inc.

Summary

Polaris Industries Inc. beats Thor Industries Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. The company provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles. It also produces or supplies various replacement parts and accessories consisting of winches, bumpers/brush guards, plows, racks, wheels, mowers, tires, lighting and audio systems, pull-behinds, cabs systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oils for ORVs; covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oils, and lubricants for snowmobiles; and saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oils, and various chrome accessories for motorcycles. In addition, the company sells recreational apparel, such as helmets, jackets, pants, hats, goggles, gloves, boots, bibs, and leathers through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as through online. Polaris Industries Inc. markets its products under the GEM, Goupil, Aixam, Taylor-Dunn, Klim, Timbersled, Indian Motorcycle, and kolpin brands, as well as under the BRUTUS, RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RIDE COMMAND, Pro Armor, AXYS, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, and Slingshot names. Further, it manufactures, distributes, retails, and installs aftermarket parts and accessories for light trucks, jeeps, sport-utility vehicles, and other four-wheel drive vehicles under the Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, and G2 Axle & Gear brands through its stores, call centers, and e-commerce sites. Polaris Industries Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Sportsmen, Spree, Venom, Durango, SportTrek, Connect, Sportster, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Seismic, Launch, Autumn Ridge, Solstice, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under trade names, such as Premiere, Silverado, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand; and lightweight travel trailers and specialty products under Camplite and Quicksilver trade names. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.