Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Reaches $85.30 After 9.00% Down Move; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lifted Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Position

The stock of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.66% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.3. About 310,554 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA' Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Eagle Materials (EXP) stake by 17.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 23,622 shares as Eagle Materials (EXP)’s stock rose 20.29%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 160,337 shares with $13.52 million value, up from 136,715 last quarter. Eagle Materials now has $3.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 102,275 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $100.22M for 12.85 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo maintained Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 21. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Polaris Industries Stock Dropped 17% in May – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Polaris Industries Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 17,037 shares. Verus Prtnrs, Virginia-based fund reported 7,281 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 316,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Gradient Invests Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com owns 381,372 shares. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 61,000 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap accumulated 65,393 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 79,973 shares. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak stated it has 6,978 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 924,098 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 5.79M shares stake. Hilltop Incorporated accumulated 4,209 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 16.42 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity. On Tuesday, February 26 FARR KEVIN M bought $99,660 worth of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 1,125 shares.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability, a South Carolina-based fund reported 16,248 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 613 shares. Prudential Pcl has 0.04% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 4,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 19,270 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Company has 34,223 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.17M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 42,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc holds 3,526 shares. Nomura Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 787,300 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability has 26,892 shares. Icon Advisers Co has 0.8% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 94,036 shares. 10,049 are owned by Capital Fund Mgmt.

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 5. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9700 target in Friday, May 17 report.