Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) Comparison side by side

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) are two firms in the Recreational Vehicles that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris Industries Inc. 89 0.73 N/A 5.18 18.29 Marine Products Corporation 15 1.65 N/A 0.83 19.47

Table 1 highlights Polaris Industries Inc. and Marine Products Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Marine Products Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Polaris Industries Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Polaris Industries Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris Industries Inc. 0.00% 36% 7.6% Marine Products Corporation 0.00% 36.1% 25.2%

Volatility & Risk

Polaris Industries Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.37. Competitively, Marine Products Corporation’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Polaris Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marine Products Corporation are 2.8 and 1.1 respectively. Marine Products Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Polaris Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Polaris Industries Inc. and Marine Products Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris Industries Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Marine Products Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$113.14 is Polaris Industries Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 42.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Polaris Industries Inc. and Marine Products Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.1% and 15.2%. 1.2% are Polaris Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.4% of Marine Products Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polaris Industries Inc. -0.37% 4.98% -3.35% 11.93% -8.74% 23.46% Marine Products Corporation 15.71% 4.83% 6.36% 13.5% -13.53% -5.03%

For the past year Polaris Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Marine Products Corporation had bearish trend.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. The company provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles. It also produces or supplies various replacement parts and accessories consisting of winches, bumpers/brush guards, plows, racks, wheels, mowers, tires, lighting and audio systems, pull-behinds, cabs systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oils for ORVs; covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oils, and lubricants for snowmobiles; and saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oils, and various chrome accessories for motorcycles. In addition, the company sells recreational apparel, such as helmets, jackets, pants, hats, goggles, gloves, boots, bibs, and leathers through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as through online. Polaris Industries Inc. markets its products under the GEM, Goupil, Aixam, Taylor-Dunn, Klim, Timbersled, Indian Motorcycle, and kolpin brands, as well as under the BRUTUS, RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RIDE COMMAND, Pro Armor, AXYS, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, and Slingshot names. Further, it manufactures, distributes, retails, and installs aftermarket parts and accessories for light trucks, jeeps, sport-utility vehicles, and other four-wheel drive vehicles under the Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, and G2 Axle & Gear brands through its stores, call centers, and e-commerce sites. Polaris Industries Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.