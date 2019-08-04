Polaris Inds (PII) Stake Held by Loudon Investment Management Llc; As Synopsys (SNPS) Shares Rose, Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $782,000

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 21,035 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 567,963 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 76,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 1.03M shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 52.16 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,150 shares to 50,350 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 85,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc reported 3,375 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 10,329 shares. 14,950 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 17,860 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 24,173 shares. Moreover, Wexford Cap LP has 0.63% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 66,400 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Rothschild & Commerce Asset Management Us reported 421,826 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 708,602 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 47,014 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd has 2.83% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 40,000 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 4.25M were reported by Ameriprise. Ativo Management Lc reported 12,611 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 47,141 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm invested in 0% or 511 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 76,465 shares. Da Davidson And has 12,081 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 63,551 shares. Coldstream Cap reported 0.08% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 7,573 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 109,274 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 19,491 shares stake. 19,961 are owned by Lpl Financial Lc. Callahan Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.16% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Valley National Advisers Inc reported 3,328 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested in 0.05% or 30,472 shares. Kistler reported 99 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 20,400 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

