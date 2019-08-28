Polaris Inds (PII) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined; Boyar Asset Management Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding as Shares Declined

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 10.84 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 6,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 8,407 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 15,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 113,161 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M CASH; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 94,230 shares to 131,308 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 306,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Limited stated it has 2,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 109,274 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 15,047 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0% or 100 shares. 2,915 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 16,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 57,166 are held by Prudential Public Limited. Shine Investment Advisory Services stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 46,201 shares. Caprock Grp invested 0.07% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 12.47 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% or 8,155 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2.83 million shares stake. Buckhead Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.97% or 224,371 shares. Blb&B Ltd Llc holds 318,488 shares. Wharton Business Gru Inc Llc invested in 0.05% or 10,331 shares. Duncker Streett And owns 0.86% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 87,488 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability reported 6,536 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bonness Inc stated it has 2.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America reported 16,011 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,600 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.3% stake. Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 21.19 million shares.