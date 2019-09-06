Polaris Inds (PII) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.34 Million as Shares Declined; Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.04 Million

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 170,901 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $101.05. About 563,813 shares traded or 49.64% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide To Acquire ILG To Create A Leading Global Provider Of Premier Vacation Experiences; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 39,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 7,529 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 47,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 1.53 million shares traded or 125.06% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,951 shares to 82,286 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.43 million for 13.27 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 38,043 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 924,098 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,769 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 325,731 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 1,325 shares. Kistler invested in 0% or 99 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Plc accumulated 57,166 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5,273 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bessemer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 26 shares.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $87.91M for 12.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

