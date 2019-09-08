Polaris Inds (PII) Share Price Declined While West Coast Financial Raised Its Stake; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Trimmed Its Holding by $1.51 Million

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 64,537 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 53,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 2.29M shares traded or 223.30% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 37,664 shares as the company's stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 143,896 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 181,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 0.02% or 5,769 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 3,328 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 878 shares. Moreover, M&T Bankshares has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Somerset Tru reported 0.45% stake. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership owns 6,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sns Fincl Limited Liability Com has 10,320 shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% or 511 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 6,557 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated has 1,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 4,081 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 19,491 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 3,593 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Financial Corporation invested in 780,000 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 11,458 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Polaris (PII) Article in NYT is Mainly Based on Past Events, Quality/Recalls in Piece Are Behind, May Re-Stoke Reputational Harm – Bloomberg, Citing Suntrust – StreetInsider.com" on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com" published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Polaris drops after NY Times highlights safety issues – Seeking Alpha" on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Can Polaris Industries Inc.'s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Polaris News: PII Stock Down on NYT's 'Fiery' RZR Review – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 06, 2019.