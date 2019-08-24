Polaris Inds (PII) Position Held by Camelot Portfolios Llc; Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $452,214; Share Value Rose

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 280,247 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.12 million, down from 284,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 690,183 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) by 2,389 shares to 23,961 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8,040 shares to 17,397 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 49,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,620 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).