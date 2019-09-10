Polaris Inds (PII) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Boosted Holding by $3.56 Million; Cortland Associates Trimmed Its Danaher (DHR) Stake by $1.17 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 446,012 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.88 million, down from 454,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 1.90M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 42,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 215,766 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, up from 173,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.53% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.02. About 862,014 shares traded or 21.35% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares to 278,681 shares, valued at $46.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,387 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,945 are held by Wills Fincl Gp. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc holds 612,046 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,811 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 4,583 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 3.50 million shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc has 369 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.35% or 91,779 shares. Rampart Mgmt Communication Lc accumulated 12,437 shares. 10,774 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,957 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.54% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Smithfield stated it has 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Utd Fire Group accumulated 4,000 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $812.17M for 30.30 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 79,657 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $278.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 3,875 are owned by Blair William & Il. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 3,822 shares in its portfolio. 316,033 are owned by Morgan Stanley. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Stifel Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Asset Mngmt One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 28,380 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 19,491 shares. Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 26,883 shares. Regions Finance reported 3,148 shares. Hilltop Holdg reported 0.08% stake. Alyeska Invest Gru Ltd Partnership holds 106,200 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 14,200 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,023 shares stake.