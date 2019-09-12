Polaris Inds (PII) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.31 Million; Forest Hill Capital Continues to Hold Position in Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 14,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 63,804 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, up from 49,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 479,296 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 286,157 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,928 shares to 68,917 shares, valued at $20.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,520 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PII shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,769 shares. Mcf Limited invested in 0% or 17 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 61,217 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Company has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). S&T Bancorp Pa has 1.56% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 78,131 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Shine Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 85 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 17,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,532 were accumulated by Gideon Advsrs. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Alyeska Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 164,523 shares. Commerce Bankshares owns 4,374 shares. Lpl Financial Lc owns 20,143 shares. 112,585 are held by American Intll Grp Inc.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Polaris Announces Grand Opening of Distribution Center in Nevada – Financial Post” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BRP Outpaced the Powersports Industry in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris drops after NY Times highlights safety issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust holds 919,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 275,139 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 111,649 shares. Bailard holds 0.03% or 19,900 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital has 0.04% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 217,500 shares. 23,588 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Frontier Inv Mgmt Communication reported 10,376 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 297,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 120,207 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 9,620 shares. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Limited Liability Company holds 2.87% or 768,956 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 32,345 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) or 60,967 shares.

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HTH) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Jonathan S. Sobel Elected to Hilltop Holdings Inc. Board of Directors, Named Chairman of Hilltop Securities Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hilltop directorsâ€™ private equity fund raising $1.1B for community bank deals – Dallas Business Journal” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.